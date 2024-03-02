Shellharbour seal impressive win on 2024 Illawarra Premier League debut

Shellharbour have shown why they deserve their long-awaited shot in the Illawarra's top-flight, claiming a 2-0 victory over an undermanned Tarrawanna on Saturday.
The Blueys showed glimpses of promise throughout the 90 minutes, but the hosts were able to start their Premier League season on the right foot at Barrack Heights Sports Field.
Recruits Jake Levy and Woon Sub Sim found the back of the net for the winners.
The first goal for Shellharbour came around the 20-minute mark, with a lovely cross finding ex-Bluey Levy, who made no mistake from inside the box.
The hosts then hammered home their advantage with five minutes left in the half, with Korean midfielder Woon Sub Sim finishing off a classy Harbour passage of play.
Both sides had their chances to score in the second half, but the final score remained 2-0.
"We've been waiting a long time for it, but to get the three points was great," Shellharbour defender Taylor McDonald told the Mercury.
"We've got a fair bit of stuff to work on, but it's a good start. A lot of the boys want to play for the badge and we're a close group, which definitely helps.
"We'll take it week by week."
Here are the key things to emerge from Saturday's clash:
Shellharbour looked composed across the park from the outset, taking control of the contest in the opening 20 minutes.
Weight of numbers eventually proved too good for the hosts, with Levy scoring their first goal midway through the opening half.
Woon Sub Soom then also scored their second goal before the break as Harbour took a 2-0 lead into the break.
The hosts continued to pepper the Blueys' goals during the second half, however, they couldn't add to their half-time tally.
There was plenty of attention made about Shellharbour's off-season recruitment drive, and Saturday showed why it is set to pay off for last year's District League champions
Former Wolves captain McDonald in particular looked rock solid at the back, gloveman Cristofer Fuentes made some nice saves and the likes of Zac Mazevski, Levy and Julian Minutillo had their moments.
These recruits - mixed in with the core group of Harbour's successful 2023 squad - are a key reason why the club are cautiously optimistic about their prospects this season.
While there would have been some nerves before their elevation to the IPL, Shellharbour knew they had the right man to steer the ship in Rod Williams.
A shrewd operator, Williams brought years of experience to the club - including in the NPL - when he was unveiled as Harbour's new head coach ahead of the 2023 season.
Williams had claimed the grand final with Unanderra the year before, and looks like he has brought some of that magic touch to Shellharbour.
Will it be enough to see them push some of IPL's top contenders? Only time will tell.
Tarrawanna certainly had their fair share of possession in the first half, but they seemed to lack direction - and a bit of composure - particularly in their front third. They then had a couple of half-chances in the second stanza, but were unable to capitalise on the scoreboard.
Goalkeeper Jackson Cracknell made some solid stops, while the likes of Brody Page, Jayden Nikolovski and Shannon Fielding battled manfully.
However, Tarra coach Jason Wenig has a youthful squad at his disposal, and the players will surely learn plenty of lessons from the defeat.
"It's a disappointing result. But you can make excuses, we were missing six first-graders through injury or suspension. We will come out next round and be a better side," Wenig said.
"Our ball distribution is average, and theirs was quality, and I think that was the difference between both sides.
"It's a good start for them, but they played our B side, so we'll see how they go in round two."
