Shellharbour seal impressive win on 2024 Illawarra Premier League debut

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 2 2024 - 7:03pm, first published 4:37pm
All of the action from the Illawarra Premier League round one clash between Shellharbour and Tarrawanna at Barrack Heights Sports Field on Saturday, March 2. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Shellharbour have shown why they deserve their long-awaited shot in the Illawarra's top-flight, claiming a 2-0 victory over an undermanned Tarrawanna on Saturday.

