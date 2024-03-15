Five talking points ahead of 2024 Illawarra Premier League's third round

It's been a fascinating opening fortnight of this year's Premier League, and Illawarra fans are now gearing up for a "super Saturday" of matches.
All round three games will take place across the region on Saturday, March 14. And there promises to be some mouth-watering contests.
Port Kembla will take on Bulli at Wetherall Park; Wollongong Olympic meets Corrimal at PCYC; Wollongong United will host Helensburgh at Macedonia Park; Shellharbour faces Cringila at Barrack Heights Sports Field; Coniston will tackle the Blueys at JJ Kelly Park; and South Coast United will tackle the White Eagles at Ian McLennan Park.
Here are five key talking points ahead of round three:
It's been a dream start for Shellharbour in the Premier League.
Rod Williams's men dominated play in round one as they beat Tarrawanna 2-0, before they showed incredible fight last weekend to record a come-from-behind win over Corrimal.
In a remarkable battle at Memorial Park, the visitors were reduced to 10 men before halftime and then trailed 3-0 during the second stanza. However, Harbour refused to lay down, fighting back to draw level, before Jayden Branovski mustered a late winner.
The result capped a perfect fortnight for the IPL's newest side, however, their biggest test to come awaits this Saturday when they host Cringila.
Last year's grand finalists have also started 2024 on the right foot, claiming 3-0 and 4-2 victories over Port Kembla and South Coast United respectfully.
Peter Simonoski shapes as the key to ending Harbour's winning streak this weekend.
Speaking of Simonoski, the Cringila captain has shown no signs of a hangover after his outstanding 2023 season.
'Simo', who collected last year's George Naylor Medal and Golden Boot Award, has started this campaign in electric form, scoring four goals in two games - including a hat-trick against SCU in round two.
The popular striker mustered 30 goals during the 2023 regular competition and he looks well on track to match - or even beat - that number in 2024.
Simonoski has been the cherry on top in a strong start for the Lions.
They have swiftly shaken off the disappointment of being deducted three competition points due to fan involvement in a flares incident during last year's grand final to open their account with convincing 3-0 and 4-2 wins over Port Kembla and SCU.
However, if any side will back themselves to halt Simonoski and Cringila's hot streak, it's Shellharbour.
While they are the league's newest team, Harbour boast an experienced defence, led by former NPL NSW talents Travis Oughtred and Taylor McDonald, along with an excellent goalkeeper in Cristofer Fuentes.
They've emerged with one victory from two starts so far, but Wollongong United are still yet to find their best form under new gaffer Rob Jonovski.
After edging past SCU 2-1 in round one, United faced a sterner test last week, falling 2-0 to Coniston at Macedonia Park.
To be fair, the hosts were desperately unlucky to be denied a goal early in the second stanza, but "Cono" dominated play from there to complete a solid victory.
Recruits Nav Darjarni and Jason Zufic were excellent for United, however, there were plenty of questions to emerge from the match.
The biggest question mark surrounds striker Jordan Nikolovski, who surprisingly came off the bench midway through the second half.
Jonovski desperately needs Nikolovski fit and firing if they're to overcome Helensburgh this weekend.
After winning last year's league championship, it's been a quiet start to the 2024 campaign for Albion Park.
Head coach George Antoniou bulked up his squad during the summer months, bringing in the likes of Kyle Senior, Hamish Lamberton, John Martinoski and James O'Rourke.
The White Eagles then had some solid results in pre-season, and thrashed Wyoming 4-0 in their first Australia Cup outing.
However, they could only muster a draw with Corrimal in round one of the IPL, before claiming a 1-0 win over Port Kembla last week. In a tight contest, it was ever-reliable striker Cameron Morgan who produced the winner early in the second stanza.
And while they still remain undefeated, it's fair for fans to expect more from a Park squad that is jam-packed with talent.
They will next travel to Ian McLennan Park to face South Coast United on Saturday night.
There are five sides that are still searching for their first victory heading into round three - Corrimal, SCU, Port Kembla, Tarrawanna and Bulli.
Of those teams, the Rangers are the only one to have a point next to their name, after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with reigning league champions Albion Park in round one.
In February, the Mercury predicted that SCU, Port and the Blueys may struggle to avoid the wooden spoon in 2024. However, it's surprising to see Bulli haven't fired a shot yet this season.
The Balls Paddock team have constantly been fighting for a top-five spot in recent history, with the likes of captain Ben McDonald and Lewis Grimshaw being consistent performers.
However, Bulli has undergone a transformation this off-season, losing Aaron Baker, Ryan Emerton and Kyle Jackson, along with young gun Jarvis Patterson. Midfielder Sam Davies will also miss the whole season due to hip surgery.
Coach Julio Miranda has brought in a crop of young players to fill the gaps this year.
Bulli were thumped 4-0 by Coniston in round one, before falling 1-0 to Helensburgh last week. While it's still early days, Miranda will be desperate for his side to put in an improved effort against the Zebras on Saturday.
