Cringila Lions captain Peter Simonoski named Illawarra Premier League's 2023 player of year

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:39pm, first published 10:30pm
Striker Peter Simonoski (centre) celebrates with his Cringila teammates after scoring a goal earlier this year. Picture by Anna Warr
Peter Simonoski has capped an incredible 2023 campaign by winning the Illawarra Premier League's highest individual honour on Friday night.

