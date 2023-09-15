'Belief' is the key word in Coniston's camp as they prepare to scale the Premier League's summit on Sunday.
Just six weeks ago, the JJ Kelly Park club was walking a finals' tightrope following defeats to Albion PArk and Port Kembla, before a last-round draw with Wollongong Olympic saw them sneak into the top five.
However, 'Cono' haven looked back since then, claiming three successive victories in finals to punch their ticket to the 2023 grand final against Cringila at WIN Stadium. That run started with tough wins over Bulli and Olympic, before Daniel Loe's late header proved the difference against the White Eagles last week.
It's been an incredible surge from Coniston under first-year head coach Franc Pierro, who took over the reins from premiership-winning mentor Rob Jonovski following his unexpected departure in May.
So what has been the key to their recent success?
"We came together as a group before the finals series and we spoke to the players about what they wanted to achieve this year. And the first objective was to get into the finals," Pierro told the Mercury.
"We were treating every week like it was a final one or two games out from the end of the season. So we were in a finals' mentality before the finals and it's been do-or-die every week. And that's why we're leaving nothing on the field and we're on a roll and we've got this belief."
Standing in their way is a Lions outfit which has proven to be a consistent performer throughout 2023.
Cringila booked their spot in their second successive finals campaign after claiming 13 victories during the season. After reaching the preliminary final in 2022, the Crehan Park outfit were able to go one step better with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the White Eagles a fortnight ago.
"I'm sure that Cringila will be up for it on Sunday," Pierro said.
"Cringila versus Coniston is always a highly anticipated match-up and now to see both teams in the grand final, it's one that we won't forget. Obviously we know the players that Cringila have and we're aware of what they can do, so we have set up training throughout the week with that in mind.
"But if we play to our strengths, we will have a great chance."
Meanwhile, it's been three decades since Cringila last secured an IPL first-grade premiership and head coach Jorge De Matos is determined to end that drought on Sunday.
The Lions mentor said the pain of coming so close to a grand final appearance in 2022 had driven his side forward this season.
"We are still a young side, but last year was an experience that we were all part of. Last year we fell just short and we took those lessons into the year," De Matos said.
"We made a couple of key recruitments in positions that we needed to, adding some experience, which I think has been the difference. Our level of hunger throughout the year has been there and the want to prove to people that last year wasn't just a fluke - we weren't just a one-season wonder.
"We've worked hard to prove that last year wasn't a blip and we're here for many years to come."
However, De Matos also remains wary of his opponents heading into grand-final day at WIN Stadium.
Coniston boast a couple of premiership-winners in skipper Lukas Stergiou and Sam Matthews, which the Lions hope they can negate with the experience of their key duo Ben Zucco and Peter Simonoski.
"Everyone is buzzing and raring to go, so it should be a good game. It's always a fiery game when we play Coniston and they're a great team, and Franc is a great coach as well," De Matos said.
"They're a quality side with experience all throughout. They've got players like 'Sterg' and Sammy Matthews who have won this before with Corrimal. But we're confident that we can get the job done. It's an opportunity for us to get Cringila their first trophy in over 30 years, so we won't be taking that challenge lightly.
"For us, 'Zuccs' and 'Simo have been excellent - their experience has definitely showed. Simo has been scoring a lot of the goals, but Ben has taken it up a gear and shown his class on the field. And he's been a beacon to guide us around the field.
"Credit to them both. They are the big names and the big stars because they perform when the lights are brightest."
