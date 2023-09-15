Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Coniston, Cringila IPL coaches share last thoughts ahead of grand final

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Belief' is the key word in Coniston's camp as they prepare to scale the Premier League's summit on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.