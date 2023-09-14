Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

First-year coaches hope to etch name into Premier League history books

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coniston head coach Franc Pierro (left) and Cringila mentor Jorge De Matos will be eyeing off the premiership on Sunday. Pictures by Anna Warr
Coniston head coach Franc Pierro (left) and Cringila mentor Jorge De Matos will be eyeing off the premiership on Sunday. Pictures by Anna Warr

Jorge De Matos and Franc Pierro have the chance to cap a dream campaign in charge of their respective Premier League sides on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.