Franc Pierro ready to take next step as Coniston's new Premier League head coach

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
May 12 2023 - 12:35pm
Franc Pierro (left) celebrates after winning the District League grand final trophy in 2018. Picture - Coniston FC Facebook
Franc Pierro says he hopes to keep giving back to his beloved Coniston football club after taking the reins as their new head coach.

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

