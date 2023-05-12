Franc Pierro says he hopes to keep giving back to his beloved Coniston football club after taking the reins as their new head coach.
Just two years after hanging up the boots, Pierro was unveiled as the JJ Kelly Park club's new Premier League head coach on Tuesday following last week's sudden departure of Rob Jonovski.
Pierro has been one of the club's favourite sons since joining them in 2016.
He played a key role in Coniston's rise from Community League up to the Premier League just three years later, with highlights during that time including captaining his side to the 2018 District League grand final victory.
After retiring from playing due to injury in 2021, Pierro joined Coniston's under-18s coaching staff. He then took the next step as head coach of their IPL second grade side, guiding them to grand final glory last year.
The 30-year-old continued to coach the seconds team in 2023, however, the opportunity to take the helm in the Illawarra's top flight was an offer he couldn't refuse.
"It was a bit sudden, really. The opportunity presented itself and it's an opportunity that I really couldn't say no to. I've been loyal to the club and I'm always going to say 'yes' to the club when they want me to step up or do a job," Pierro told the Mercury.
"When I stopped playing, I did the 18s and then seconds, and I thought maybe later on down the track I could coach the firsts. But the opportunity definitely came sooner than I expected."
Pierro takes the reins with Coniston in a solid position on the IPL ladder, with the team accumulating five wins after nine rounds to remain in touch with the top five.
The squad boasts a strong mix of youth and experience, which is something that excites their new mentor.
"They're a good bunch of young players and they're still sticking around, so we can definitely still make something of this year. And they've all responded well at training, so it's exciting for me and for the players at the moment," Pierro said.
"We work around the senior players in Sammy Matthews, Lukas Stergiou and Daniel Loe, but there are young guys coming through who have impressed me. Matty Tschentscher has been at the club since juniors and he's impressed me, as has Tyson Black and Cassidy Tanddo. Dane Mathews is another one who I think has a big future."
While Pierro feels energised, he faces a tricky first-up challenge, with Coniston returning to JJ Kelly Park to face the undefeated White Eagles on Sunday.
"It's going to be a good test for us. I know all of their players and their coaches there, and what they're about. And I don't think it's any surprise that they're undefeated at the moment," he said.
"But I expect them to go into that match thinking that maybe there's a bit of turbulence at our club, and they might roll us. But I'd definitely say that isn't the case. We're regrouping at the moment and looking to put our best foot forward."
Round 10 of the Premier League kicked off with Cringila hosting Port Kembla on Friday night.
In Saturday's matches: Helensburgh host Bulli, Bellambi meet the Blueys, Corrimal face South Coast United and rivals Wollongong United and Olympic go head-to-head, before Coniston and Park meet on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
