Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Samuel Riak finding himself at home in Wollongong for the Wolves

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Riak has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Wolves this season. Picture by Anna Warr
Samuel Riak has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Wolves this season. Picture by Anna Warr

Coming into the 2023 season the signing of Samuel Riak flew relatively under the radar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.