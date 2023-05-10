Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Wollongong Wolves advance to next phase of National Second Tier selection process

By Joshua Bartlett and Jordan Warren
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski has been passionate about the club being included in the National Second TIer competition. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Wollongong Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski has been passionate about the club being included in the National Second TIer competition. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The Wollongong Wolves have taken a huge step towards a return to the top flight after proceeding to the request for proposal phase of Football Australia's National Second Tier competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.