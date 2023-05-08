Illawarra Mercury
Coniston appoint former captain Franc Pierro as new head coach

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:58am, first published 8:17am
Pierro in action for Coniston in 2018. Picture by Robert Peet
Pierro in action for Coniston in 2018. Picture by Robert Peet

Just days after relieving former coach Rob Jonovski from the helm, Coniston have named one of their former captains Franc Pierro as the new head coach for the season.

