Just days after relieving former coach Rob Jonovski from the helm, Coniston have named one of their former captains Franc Pierro as the new head coach for the season.
The announcement was made via social media on Tuesday morning, where the statement read: "Coniston Football Club is proud to advise we have appointed Franc Pierro as the new head caoch for the remained of the current Illawarra Premier League season".
Pierro has plenty of experience in coaching during the past few years with the Coniston U-18's and then reserve grade team.
"I began coaching at 'Cono' because I love the game of football and the people at the club," Pierro said via a statement.
"I never expected the opportunity to be appointed head coach of Coniston FC would come so quickly.
"It's an honour to be appointed head coach and I will give my all for my club."
Pierro will take charge on the side this weekend when they take on the high-flying Albion Park this Sunday.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
