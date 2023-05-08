After a season full on inconsistencies, Sydney FC coach Steve Corica finally has the side humming in the A-Leagues finals series.
The Sky Blues limped into the knockout stages in fifth and came up against their fiercest rivals in the Wanderers on Saturday on enemy territory.
After going behind in the first half, Corica made a tactical tweak during the interval and as a result, Sydney completely dominated their opponents.
Imports Robert Mak and Adam Le Fondre scored the goals to turn the game on its head and send Sydney through to the next rounds of the finals series.
But the side will have their work cut out in the next phase of finals as they come up against the league premiers for the past three seasons in City across two legs.
The first game this Saturday at the Sydney Football Stadium will be crucial for Corica's men. They must take advantage of playing at home by winning the match and giving them something to defend for the return leg in Melbourne the following week.
The reason the side is flourishing now after an inconsistent season is the fact that they now have their full contingent of players to choose from.
Their major off-season signing from WSW in former EPL player Jack Rodwell has spent the majority of the campaign on the sidelines with injuries.
His partnership with former Socceroo and team captain Alex Wilkinson at the back has been immense across the side's six match unbeaten run.
Coming up against a potential Johnny Warren medallist-elect in Brandon Borrello on Saturday could have meant the worse for FC, but Rodwell made himself known early on in the match with a number of well timed interventions on the in-form striker.
That is what Corica will find out soon enough.
