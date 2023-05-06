Illawarra Mercury
Peter Simonoski and Stefan Dimoski score braces as Lions trounce Corrimal Rangers

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 6 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:50pm
Cringila have continued to prove why they are one of the front-runners for this year's Premier League premiership after thrashing Corrimal 6-0 on Saturday.

