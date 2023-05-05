The Wolves had a number of chances - including a penalty - but could not get the three points on Friday evening in their 0-0 draw against Blacktown.
The side have now gone four games unbeaten, but would have been wanting more from the match.
The defending grand final champions had their goalkeeper Tristan Prendergast to thank after a number of crucial saves, including one from a penalty early in the second half.
The Wolves had a full contingent of players to choose from including 'best player of the season' according to David Carney in left-back Walter Scott - who returned from suspension.
The first snapshot of the game came in the third minute when captain Lachlan Scott curled a shot just inside the box but was saved by City goalkeeper Prendergast.
Jake Trew then got in behind the Blacktown defence and unleashed a shot but it went over the bar.
The Wolves then worked a brilliant play where left back Scott delivered a peach cross into Trew, but the ball took a bobble and he could not make a solid connection with the ball.
But the Wolves were made to be cautious at the back after a set piece situation in the 15th minute where centre-back Grant Lynch was free in the middle of the box, but put his header wide.
The Wolves were back on the front-foot midway through the half and it was Trew again on the turn that forced a smart save from Prendergast.
Blacktown then had the chance of the half but Wolves goalkeeper Tomas Butkovic pulled off one of the saves of the season from point blank range. Carlos De Oliveira found himself with acres of space in the box but could not capitalise.
Captain Scott had a great chance to take the lead going into the half-time break but his chest following a cross was no match for Prendergast, who parried the shot away.
In the 55th minute, the Wolves had their chance to take the lead after Scott was brought down in the box.
The captain then stepped up to take the spot kick, however Prendergast came up trumps and denied the in-form striker.
Butkovic stepped up to save his team again with a brilliant save in the 59th minute, again from a De Oliveira shot.
Walter Scott then sprung forward from defence and looked to score with a right-footed shot, but it was deflected for a corner.
The pressure was mounting and the Wolves were doing everything they could to score. Alex Masciovecchio had a shot from distance but the stubborn City defence blocked the shot once more.
Jak O'Brien had a shot from distance - which Butkovic handled well - but it was all the Wolves heading into the final stanza of the game.
Scott managed a late shot with his weaker left foot but it was easy enough for Prendergast.
Blacktown nearly stole it late when O'Brien hit the post from a free-kick.
Despite chances for both teams late on, the deadlock was not broken in the end.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
