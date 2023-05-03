Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kai Calderbank-Park riding the wave of footballing history at Wrexham

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 4 2023 - 8:01am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Calderbank-Park with one of his heroes growing up and now his teammate, former EPL stopper Ben Foster. Picture - supplied
Kai Calderbank-Park with one of his heroes growing up and now his teammate, former EPL stopper Ben Foster. Picture - supplied

Football, Ryan Reynolds, 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.