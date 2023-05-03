Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby gears up for next national football opportunity

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackenzie Hawkesby gets on the loud speaker to kick off the celebrations with fans following Sydney FC's A-League Women's grand final victory over Western United on Sunday night. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
Mackenzie Hawkesby gets on the loud speaker to kick off the celebrations with fans following Sydney FC's A-League Women's grand final victory over Western United on Sunday night. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM

Mackenzie Hawkesby has kept her dreams of a Women's World Cup berth alive after being called up to the latest Australian under-23s squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.