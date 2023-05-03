Mackenzie Hawkesby has kept her dreams of a Women's World Cup berth alive after being called up to the latest Australian under-23s squad.
Just 48 hours after she played a key role in Sydney FC claiming the A-League Women's grand final over Western United, the Figtree talent was on Tuesday named to take part in a national training camp in Brisbane.
In total, 22 players - including five of Hawkesby's sky blues teammates in Kirsty Fenton, Sarah Hunter, Princess Ibini, Charlotte McLean and Charlize Rule - received a call-up, with the two-week camp to be held from May 8 at the Matildas' home base for the 2023 World Cup, the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre.
The 23-year-old told the Mercury on Wednesday that she was delighted to get the national opportunity.
"It's obviously always an honour to represent my country. I'm really proud of the season that our team has had, and it's great to see six of us named in the squad," Hawkesby said.
"Getting picked in a national team is always a great opportunity, so I will go in and put my best foot forward. And I'll just enjoy it, because not many people get opportunities like this."
The call-up caps a superb 2022/23 campaign for Hawkesby. The crafty midfielder was named in the A-League Women's team of the season and played a pivotal role in Sydney FC completing the premiership double.
Hawkesby said she still held out hope for a late World Cup call-up, with the action kicking off in July.
"I'm really proud of the season that I've had, and any person that plays soccer in the A-League wants to go to the World Cup," she said.
"But I'm not really focusing on that, I haven't been selected in the last couple of camps. But I'm just trying to do my best and see what happens."
However, before she heads to the camp in Brisbane, Hawkesby will continue to bask in the glory of Sunday's 4-0 grand final victory over Western United. It had been a long time coming for the sky blues, who had come close before losing their past three deciders.
Hawkesby had been part of those previous defeats, making the win at CommBank Stadium extra special.
"Our team has had an unbelievable season. We have such a young squad and we deserve everything we get, and I'm happy that the hard work has paid off," she said.
"It was the greatest moment of my career so far. We've had a lot of heartache the last couple of years and to win it, I just feel over the moon. I don't think I'll get over this for a while, I'm so proud of what we've achieved. It's what dreams are made of really."
While it was a moment of redemption for Hawkesby, it was a whole new feeling altogether for two of her youngest teammates: Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos.
Sunday marked the first A-Leagues grand final for the Shellharbour sisters, aged 17 and 15 respectively.
"It's huge for them. Indi is only 15 and already won a grand final in a professional league, which is quite insane," Hawkesby said.
"For her, it's unbelievable, and she's got a massive career ahead of her. And obviously myself, her and Jynaya are all from Wollongong, so it's really special that we're from the same town and we got to do it together."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
