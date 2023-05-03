They may have been knocked out of this year's Australia Cup on Tuesday night, but Shellharbour FC coach Rod Williams believes there were plenty of positives to emerge from their 3-0 loss to Sutherland Sharks.
The District League club were always going to be underdogs heading into the Cup's fifth round encounter at Myimbarr Oval, and a mixture of good skills and fortune helped their NSW NPL1 opponents claim victory.
The hosts held the Sharks at bay for the opening 20 minutes, before the visitors scored the first goal through Tye McGowan. Jordan Roberts then doubled their advantage before halftime, and Lachlan Sattout found the back of the net in the 88th minute to round out the win.
While it was a lob-sided final scoreline, Williams said his players put up a strong fight against a tough opponent.
"I thought we did well overall, I'm proud of the boys," he said.
"Sutherland had a reasonable amount of opportunity in terms of ball possession in the first 45 minutes. They used the left-hand side predominantly in the first half, which we failed to really get a hold on. But to be fair, we limited them to two goals. One was a cracker of a goal, but the first one was avoidable. And they went into the sheds 2-0 up from two chances, while we had three chances.
"In the second half, we had a lot more possession, but they scored their third with two minutes to go. At the end of the day, teams like that are very clinical in front of goal. They had four chances in 90 minutes and scored three goals, that's the difference between that level and a lot of other levels.
"I was having a chat with their coach afterwards and he said if one of our shots had gone in during the first half, they would have been very nervous. He also said that we play a nice brand of football. But they're a well-drilled side and they were clinical on the night."
The result means that only four South Coast teams remain alive in this year's Australia Cup.
Illawarra Premier League teams Wollongong Olympic, Bulli and Cringila, along with NPL outfit South Coast Flame, are still active in the 2023 competition.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
