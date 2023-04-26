Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Stan Pappas departs South Coast Flame, effective immediately

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 26 2023 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flame player Ben Caroutas (right) keeps his eyes on the ball during a recent game against Inner West. Picture - @gragrapix
Flame player Ben Caroutas (right) keeps his eyes on the ball during a recent game against Inner West. Picture - @gragrapix

The 2023 coaching carousel continues at South Coast Flame, after the club announced on Wednesday morning that they had parted ways with men's first-grade head coach Stan Pappas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.