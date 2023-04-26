The 2023 coaching carousel continues at South Coast Flame, after the club announced on Wednesday morning that they had parted ways with men's first-grade head coach Stan Pappas.
In a statement, the Flame announced that Pappas had departed, effective immediately, to "pursue other options". The change comes just days after the side fell 3-2 to UNSW at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday.
"Whilst we are disappointed to see Stan leave, we are ever so grateful for his contribution to the club over the number of years he has been with us," the Flame wrote.
"We wish him every success moving forward."
The announcement comes just over a month after Pappas and Jason Spencer took over the reins from Darren Jones, who also unexpectedly departed the Flame. Spencer will now take over as the South Coast side's head coach for the remainder of the season.
Despite Saturday's defeat, the Flame remain inside the FNSW League Two Men's top four, and are still in the hunt for promotion by the end of 2023.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
