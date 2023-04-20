Illawarra Mercury
South Coast Flame aim to continue strong form in Football NSW League Two Men's competition

Updated April 20 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 11:30am
South Coast Flame players celebrate after scoring a goal against Inner West recently. Picture - @gragrapix

The Flame have one eye firmly set on promotion as the South Coast side continues its blazing run of good form this season.

