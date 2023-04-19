Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

Illawarra Hawks' Harry Morris hungry for unique basketball challenge in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 20 2023 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks NBL1 East stretch forward Harry Morris is thrilled to take on the Indonesian national team in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Adam McLean
Hawks NBL1 East stretch forward Harry Morris is thrilled to take on the Indonesian national team in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Adam McLean

The Snakepit will boast an international flavour on Friday night, when Illawarra's NBL1 East men's side takes on the Indonesian national team in a friendly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.