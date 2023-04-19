The Snakepit will boast an international flavour on Friday night, when Illawarra's NBL1 East men's side takes on the Indonesian national team in a friendly.
The clash offers an opportunity for the Hawks - who will boast a stacked side led by retired NBL veteran Tim Coenraad and current Illawarra NBL players Harry Morris and Will Hickey - to test their skills against some international talent.
Illawarra head into Friday's clash in good form, having won of their opening six games to begin their 2023 NBL1 campaign.
"I can't wait, it's a great opportunity for all of the younger guys and myself. It's great for the area and a chance for us to get around another national team, and show off our talent against that level," Morris told the Mercury.
"We've been really well this year, I feel like our team is coming together nicely. We have a lot of talent in the area, and then we have guys such as 'Davo' Hickey coming in and helping us."
Morris has been in excellent form in the NBL1, averaging 13.25 points and more than six rebounds per game.
The Wollongong stretch forward appears to be growing in confidence since signing a second successive NBL development contract with the Hawks in March.
"It's unreal. Coming up through the ranks and being able to show my talent to the older guys has been great, and I'm looking forward to my second season with them (Hawks)," the 20-year-old said.
"All of the guys have been great, but Timmy Coenraad in particular has been a big help, as has Kev White. They've all helped me out mentally because it's a different thing, you've got to learn how it all works. But it's been great, and something I've really enjoyed.
"I just want to do my best to make us a winning team, whatever I can do in that sense. I'm sure the coaching staff will inform me about that when we get a bit closer to the season, but I can't wait."
Friday night's clash with Indonesia comes 48 hours after the Illawarra club helped launch a new concept for the NBL1 East competition.
The Hawks and rivals Sutherland announced on Wednesday that they would compete for a Freeway Series trophy for their open men's and women's teams.
The series - which is set up similar to the competition between NBL rivals Illawarra and Sydney Kings - will tip-off with men's and women's matches between the Hawks and Sutherland on Anzac Day, before before both sets of sides will meet again in Wollongong on June 24.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
