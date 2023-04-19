Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks aim to make most of favourable start to NBL24 season

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
The crowd at the WEC watches on as Hawks star Tyler Harvey takes a shot against Tasmania last season. Picture by Adam McLean
After their dismal last season, the Hawks have an opportunity to start their next NBL campaign on the right foot, with the side to spend the majority of the first month in Wollongong.

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Local News

