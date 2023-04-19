After their dismal last season, the Hawks have an opportunity to start their next NBL campaign on the right foot, with the side to spend the majority of the first month in Wollongong.
The NBL24 schedule, released on Thursday morning, revealed Illawarra will play five of their opening eight games at WIN Entertainment Centre, tipping off against arch-rivals Sydney on September 30.
Jacob Jackomas's men will then also play home matches against the Phoenix, Melbourne United, Tasmania, before facing the Kings again at the WEC on November 3 to complete that stand.
The draw will also see the Hawks play in more-favourable timeslots this season.
The schedule release is a huge boost for Illawarra, who are looking to bounce back swiftly after collecting the wooden spoon last campaign.
"We've worked hard with the NBL to have an improved schedule. Last year was a really tough schedule, we had eight games between Monday and Thursday," Hawks chief executive Stu Taggart told the Mercury.
"We've been able to give the fans back Monday to Thursday, which is important in terms of the commercial model of the club and engaging the supporter base.
''So we're excited that the majority of our games, apart from Christmas Day [against the Kings], are between Thursday and Sunday.
"We'll be working hard with our members, supporters and partners to generate crowds and focus on that."
Taggart added that the Hawks hoped to make the most of their home stand to kick-start their campaign.
"It gives us an opportunity to start well and will be something that we'll be planning towards for our preparations for the season," he said.
"Overall, we're pleased with the draw. We had a really tough schedule last year - we appreciate that every year is different - but we've worked hard with the NBL in the off-season, and with VenuesNSW and the team at WIN Entertainment Centre around availability.
''It's not an easy draw to pull together over this period between September through Christmas/New Year, through to February.
"We're working hard now on the value proposition to go back out to members for their membership renewals, and we're seeking new members as well. All of those things are coming together and we're keen to work hard and get back on court, and get back in front of the fans."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.