Former Wests Illawarra junior and Australian Test cricketer Phil Jaques has backed David Warner to fire in the upcoming Ashes.
Warner struggled in the recent series in India and he was England bowler Stuart Broad's bunny in the last series in the Old Dart, prompting talk the veteran opener could be dropped from the Australian side.
But Jaques, who was inducted in Cricket Illawarra's inaugural Hall of Fame last Friday night, predicted Warner to find form against the old enemy.
"There's some good performing openers around, Matt Renshaw had a really good summer as did Marcus Harris, and (Cameron) Bancroft was in career-best form. So there's some guys putting some pressure on, which is good to see," he said.
"But David Warner is a champion player.
''He's had his struggles against Broad over in England but class is permanent and he's certainly got the class to still be a force in that Ashes series.
"I think they'll give him first crack, but there are some guys that are breathing down his neck and performing well and putting some pressure on from a Shield level, which is really good for the system and great for the team as a whole to have options."
Jaques was predicting a tough, tight Ashes series.
"I think it is going to be a great series," the 43-year-old said.
"The invention of BazBall in England I think is going to be highly entertaining to see how that goes in England conditions against our attack.
"It can go one of two ways. It could be really hard for Australia to stop when they get going and are playing aggressively and scoring so fast. It could also see some low scores as well, so it is going to be a very keenly-fought and even contest.
"It will be interesting to see what they roll out in England because if they are spicy wickets there could be some low scores, playing the way they do."
Jaques said England had a good side sprinkled with experienced bowlers and young, up-and-coming players.
"Broad and (James) Anderson are still two very good performers and they've got some good young bowlers as well coming through. (Mark) Wood is a really good bowler, Jothra Archer might be in and around that Ashes squad as well.
"There's some really good cricketers in that team and it should be a really entertaining series."
The swashbuckling left-handed batsman, who played 11 Tests for Australia, scoring 902 runs at an average of 47.47, including three centuries and six half-centuries, also spoke to the Mercury about his joy at being one of the first five inductees in CI's inaugural Hall of Fame.
"It was a really humbling recognition," he said.
I'm really over the moon to be one of the first inductees into the Hall of Fame for the Illawarra. The region played a massive part in my upbringing as a cricketer and it's great to get that recognition from people in the area that I grew up with and were a massive part of my childhood.- - Phil Jaques
"I'm really over the moon to be one of the first inductees into the Hall of Fame for the Illawarra. The region played a massive part in my upbringing as a cricketer and it's great to get that recognition from people in the area that I grew up with and were a massive part of my childhood."
Jaques, who had to wait for his chance to play Test cricket, refused to let it go easily.
Only a severe back injury that restricted his movement and led to three operations resulted in the loss of his contract in 2009. Jaques finished the 2008 West Indies tour with a century in the final Test, but was dropped for the next match in India when Matthew Hayden returned and Simon Katich was the preferred partner.
Jaques said the Hall of Fame recognition made him think about what he had achieved in the game.
Meeting some wonderful people while playing here and in England, representing his state NSW and playing Test cricket for Australia were among some of Jaques many highlights.
"Absolutely it's a massive honour to play for Australia and for NSW, there's no question about that," he said.
"I think winning some competitions as well, you know, winning the Sheffield Shield, or the the Pura Cup as it was called when I played was a massive highlight.
"Winning first-grade premierships in Sydney were also highlights.
"Playing in England was great, playing in different venues, meeting lots of different people are all real highlights of the journey that I had."
Jaques' debut Test match in the Boxing Day clash against South Africa at the MCG was "daunting" but also another highlight.
"Playing my first Test in front of 77,000 people at the MCG and facing the first ball was very daunting, terrifying and enjoyable all in one go," he said.
Jaques retired from first-class cricket in Australia in January 2012 to continue his career on England's professional circuit where he was classified as a local player due to his British passport.
With 792 Championship runs at 44.00 in 2012, including two centuries, he helped Yorkshire win promotion to Division One for the second time, having been part of the side that went up in 2005.
In 2016 he coached NSW and in later years Queensland.
Nowadays he runs his own private cricket academy, running clinics for juniors as well as private lessons for grade cricketers.
Phil Jaques Pro Cricket Academy is running clinics at Figtree Oval this Thursday and Friday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
