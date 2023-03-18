South Coast Flame have continued their positive start to the 2023 season, beating Bankstown United 3-1 on Friday night - just over 48 hours after parting ways with head coach Darren Jones.
The Flame announced Jones's unexpected departure on Wednesday, revealing that assistant coach Stan Pappas would take the reins with the support of Jason Spencer.
Pappas and Spencer had limited time to prepare the side for their NSW NPL fixture with Bankstown at Padstow Park. However, the match got off to an ideal start when Chang Gyun Yoo scored in the 16th minute.
That's how the score remained at halftime.
The Flame doubled their advantage in the 68th minute via former Coniston striker Adam Voloder, before the hosts responded minutes later when Marie Gauthier scored. However, Ben Caroutas found the back of the net with about 15 minutes remaining to round out the 3-1 victory.
The result means the Flame have now claimed three wins in 2023 to sit in fifth position on the ladder after six rounds.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
