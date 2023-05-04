Coniston will begin a search for their next Premier League head coach following their shock announcement on Thursday night that they had parted ways with Rob Jonovski.
Less than three days out from their next clash with Port Kembla, the club made the announced via social media, following a meeting between their executive committee members.
The decision comes more than one-third through Jonovski's third tenure at "Cono". His previous IPL coaching experience included guiding Corrimal to their 2019 grand final victory.
Coniston were among many pundits' pre-season favourites ahead of their 2023 campaign, having reached finals last year. However, the side has had a mixed start to the season, winning four matches and losing four - including their past three games straight - in the opening two months.
In a statement on Thursday night, the club thanked Jonovski for his time and added that they "wish him all the best in the future".
"Robert has coached Coniston FC since 2021, through the volatile years of COVID and wet weather postponements, having strengthened the club into a genuine contender in the Illawarra Premier League," they wrote.
"The club will make an announcement on a replacement coach in due course."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
