Coniston end 22-year Illawarra Premier League grand final drought

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 17 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:02pm
Coniston has capped their fairytale finish to the 2023 season after claiming a 1-0 win over rivals Cringila in Sunday's Premier League grand final.

