Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

How every Illawarra Premier League squad shapes up for the 2024 season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 27 2024 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players who have joined new Premier League clubs ahead of the 2024 season include (from left) James Anagnostopoulos, Ryan Emerton and Jason Madonis. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
Players who have joined new Premier League clubs ahead of the 2024 season include (from left) James Anagnostopoulos, Ryan Emerton and Jason Madonis. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean

Get ready to see plenty of exciting changes when this year's Illawarra Premier League finally kicks off this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.