How every Illawarra Premier League squad shapes up for the 2024 season

Get ready to see plenty of exciting changes when this year's Illawarra Premier League finally kicks off this weekend.
The much-anticipated 2024 competition will begin on Friday night with Cringila hosting Port Kembla at Crehan Park, before the remaining round one matches are played on Saturday.
It will put the full stop on an exciting lead-up to this year's IPL, which has featured plenty of off-season player transfers between clubs.
Wollongong United and Cringila got the ball rolling early, announcing their first signings last October, while the likes of Coniston have waited until the last few weeks to unveil their 2024 squad.
The Mercury has summarised the key changes to each squad ahead of this season.
In: Kyle Senior (from Canberra Tigers), Hamish Lamberton (from Sutherland), John Martinoski (from Wollongong United), James O'Rourke (from Wollongong Olympic).
Major re-signings: Cameron Morgan, Brendan Fordham, Joey Lavalle, Brendan Griffin and Hayden Durose.
Out: Tory Musumeci, Jack Keating, Mason Mavridis, Julian Minutillo, Tyler Fuller and Jacob Martin.
Summary:
You would have to be a very brave punter to not bet against the White Eagles being right up there again, in their bid to become back-to-back league champions.
While coach George Antoniou has lost some key figures - including Musumeci and Mavridis - he has managed to retain a key chunk of last year's league championship-winning squad.
Morgan will be a dependable goalscorer again in 2024, while the likes of Fordham, Griffin and Durose bring invaluable on-field leadership.
Albion Park has also added four experienced players who will boost their presence across the pitch.
In: Denim Nou (from Wollongong Wolves), Jake Almond (from Wollongong Wolves), Sam Siounon (from SD Raiders).
Major re-signings: Ben McDonald, Lewis Grimshaw, Sam Adnum, Deakin Brownlee, Logan Mathie, Mitch Lewis.
Out: Aaron Baker, Ryan Emerton, Jarvis Patterson, Kyle Jackson, Yuki Hashimoto and Braeden Kludass.
Summary:
Bulli appear on paper to be one of the more fascinating sides heading into 2024.
The Balls Paddock squad has lost a huge chunk of experience following the departures of Baker, Jackson and Emerton, while Patterson was one of their most exciting young talents last year.
The re-signings for coach Julio Miranda are crucial, headlined by captain McDonald, who finished runner-up in the 2023 Golden Boot race.
It remains to be seen what impact their recruits can have at the club, but snaring Nou and Almond from the Wollongong Wolves system could be astute recruiting.
In: Harrison Anagnostopoulos (from Corrimal), James Anagnostopoulos (from Corrimal), James Stojcevski (return from injury), Adam Voloder (from South Coast Flame), Blake Horton (from Bellambi) and Temma Nomura (from J-League).
Major re-signings: Jake Morlando, Dane Mathews, Toby Norval, Tyson Black and Daniel Loe.
Out: Sam Matthews, Jason Zufic, Takayuki Kayano, Lukas Stergiou, Matt Floro, James Sekuloski.
Summary:
This year's off-season has been a roller-coast ride for 'Cono', but their supporters have plenty of reasons to be optimistic ahead of the 2024 campaign.
It was shaping as a potential disaster for last year's grand final winners when captain Stergiou, Matthews, Zufic and Floro departed the club, while the loss of Kayano also looked huge for their defensive structure.
However, coach Franc Pierro has kept some of their core players from last year, led by Loe, Norval and Morland.
They have also added some exciting talents in Anagnostopoulos brothers, while former Wolves captain Stojecvski could prove an outstanding signing. They've also lured Voloder and Horton back to JJ Kelly Park in 2024.
In: Tory Musumeci (from Albion Park), Aaron Baker (from Bulli), Ryan Emerton (from Bulli), Blake Coad (from Shellharbour), Mason Mavridis (from Albion Park), Noah Vidler (from Port Kembla).
Major re-signings: Luca Papalia, Keegan Matias, Cody Wehmeyer, Steve Hristovski, Zane Wilson and Tim Chapman.
Out: Luke Paull, Luke Darjani, Aleksandar Duckinoski, Harrison Anagnostopoulos, James Anagnostopoulos.
Summary:
They were arguably the IPL's surprise packet in 2023, and there is a feeling of excitement surrounding Corrimal again ahead of this year's season.
The Rangers have been aggressive in their recruitment strategy, with the likes of Musumeci, Emerton, Mavridis and Coad set to add important depth and experience across the park.
Co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis were quick to re-sign their young talent during the off-season, with the likes of Keegan Matias and Wehmeyer showing great signs of leadership last year.
The damage in terms of losses was also limited, though the departures of the Anagnostopoulos siblings would sting.
In: Kyah Jovanoski (from Wollongong United), Josh Correia (from Wollongong United), Jack Keating (from Albion Park), Justin Ivanovic (from Canterbury Bankstown FC) and Tyler Fuller (from Albion Park).
Major re-signings: Peter Simonoski, Jonah Kalmanidis, Anthony Krsteski, Ben Zucco, Nikola Ristevski, Michael Mendes, Harrison Taranto, Stefan Dimoski, Ekoue D'Almeida, Andre Dias and James Carli,
Out: Steven Ugrinovski.
Summary:
The Lions wasted no time getting on the front foot in terms of recruitment, announcing their first signings and re-signings back in 2024.
After reaching last year's grand final and finishing second in the championship race, coach Jorge De Matos has bulked up his squad for the upcoming season.
The additions of experienced campaigner Keating and two-times IPL league championship winner Fuller are huge, while Jovanovski and Correia add plenty of enthusiasm to the Cringila side.
The Lions have also minimised their player losses, meaning they look ominous ahead of this season.
In: Harry James (from Macarthur Rams),
Major re-signings: Jarrod Benham, Blake Currey, Dylan Caton, Liam Unicomb, Jayden Calver, Luke Morgan, Cody Cuthbertson, Vaughan Patterson and Luke van Zyl.
Out: Kade Kinsella, Jordan Paull.
Summary:
Helensburgh have definitely been one of the quieter sides in terms of player announcements this off-season.
Instead, new gaffer Paul Michlmayr has opted to continue to grow the squad from within, which means great opportunities for the likes of young defender Jayden Calver.
Former Rams player James is the only major inclusion, but the Thistles have retained their core group of player, led by skipper Patterson, Unicomb, Caton and Cuthbertson.
In another positive for Burgh fans, their outgoings have also been limited, though sharpshooter Kinsella is a big loss.
In: Adam Rodriguez (from Tarrawanna), Sam Starcic (from Wollongong Wolves), Peter Youssef (Rouse Hill).
Major re-signings: Sebastian Tomasiello, Oli Carrasco, Taiga Nakayama, Mitch Di Pietro and Marco Pennisi.
Out: Jordan Nikolovski, Zac Mazevski, Rocky Lavalle, Jayden Nikolovski, Daniel Carella and Jordan Kizi.
Summary:
Port Kembla's plans for 2024 took a huge hit in October when it was revealed that last year's captain Jordan Nikolovski had departed to join Wollongong United.
Since, the Zebras have been relatively quiet with their players announcements, though Rodrigeuz will add great experience at the back and Youssef has shown great form in trials.
Last year's best and fairest Tomasiello is the biggest re-signing for coach Stuart Beedie, though Carrasco and Pennisi could also be crucial for his plans.
Besides losing Nikolovski, the departures of Mazevski and Lavalle will hurt for Port supporters.
In: Taylor McDonald (from Marconi), Travis Oughtred (from Northern Tigers), Matt Floro (from Coniston), Cristian Fuentes (from Olympic), Jake Levy (from Tarrawanna), Zac Mazevski (from Port Kembla), Jake Lavalle (from Wollongong Wolves), Rocky Lavalle (from Port Kembla), Aleksandar Duckinoski (from Corrimal), Julian Minutillo (from Albion Park), James Sekuloski (from Coniston), Mustafa Kardoli (from Dunbar Rovers) and Sim Woon Sub (Sham Shui Po FC).
Major re-signings: Tommy Markovski, Luke Debrot, Lachlan Martin, Valentino Merxhushi and Robbie Delbanco.
Out: Blake Coad, Elvir Catovic.
Summary:
It's been a massive off-season for Shellharbour, who look on track to make a great impact on their debut Premier League season.
Coach Rod Williams has brought in some big guns, including former NPL NSW defenders McDonald and Oughtred, last year's IPL grand final hero Floro and 2023 championship winner Minutillo.
Williams was also quick to lock down his key players from last year's District League championship-winning squad, headed by the evergreen Markovski, Merxhushi and Delbanco.
To add to the good news for Harbour fans, the club has managed to limit their player losses, though they will miss goalkeeper Coad.
In: Mark Moric (Blacktown Spartans), Carlo Imola (Mounties Wanderers) and Chang Gyun Yoo (South Coast Flame).
Major re-signings: Alex Galbraith, Advin Trebincevic and Luca Loncar.
Out: Antoni Anic (long-term injury).
Summary:
Will 2024 be the year that South Coast United finally rises up the ladder?
Based on their off-season recruitment, it's really hard to tell.
SCU have been quiet in announcing their additions to the squad, though the signing of Moric - who has spent time in the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners' A-League systems - is an intriguing one.
Veteran coach Greg Valic has managed to retain some of their most exciting young talent - including Trebincevic and Loncar - while their only major loss will be Anic due to injury.
In: Jayden Nikolovski (from Port Kembla), Daniel Carella (from Port Kembla), Jacob Martin (Albion Park), Aaron Hales (from Wollongong United), Cody Waller (from South Coast Flame), Ben Spruce (SD Raiders), Shannon Fielding (Macarthur Rams).
Major re-signings: Matias Toro, Mitchell Brooker, Darren Stone and Dan Chapman.
Out: Jake Levy, Adam Rodriguez and Matt Naylor.
Summary:
Tarrawanna is another team eager to break free from the bottom of the table, and the Blueys have been quite active in the player market this off-season.
Coach Jason Wenig has poached the likes of Nikolovski, Carella, Martin and Hales from rival Premier League clubs, while Waller has previous IPL experience.
Toro, Brooker and Chapman headline their list of re-signings, with the evergreen Stone going around again in 2024.
It will be strange not seeing the ever-reliable Naylor lining up for the Blueys, while Levy and Rodriguez are their only other key losses.
In: Jarvis Patterson (from Bulli), Kyle Jackson (from Bulli), Kade Kinsella (from Helensburgh), Lukas Stergiou (from Coniston), Jason Madonis (from Sydney United) and Ben McGinnes (unknown).
Major re-signings: Chris Price, Brendan Low, Josh Alcorn, Sandy Lowcock, Rick Goodchild, Guy Knight, Brad Watts, Justin Pasfield, Harry Callahan, Tynan Diaz.
Out: Cristian Fuentes, James O'Rourke.
Summary:
There seems to be three certainties in life - death, taxes and Wollongong Olympic boasting a strong squad.
That statement of course is said with tongue in cheek, but coach Matt Bailey will have another impressive line-up at his disposal heading into the 2024 campaign.
The additions of Stergiou and Kinsella in particular are huge, while Madonis is a NPL NSW championship-winner who will add class to their midfield.
The core group of last year's Olympic squad have also stuck around for this season, though the losses of Fuentes and O'Rourke are substantial.
In: Sammy Matthews (from Coniston), Jason Zufic (from Coniston), Josh Galevski (from Wollongong Wolves), Klime Sekutkoski (from SD Raiders), Nav Darjani (from Wollongong Wolves), Jordan Nikolovski (from Port Kembla), Luke Darjani (from Corrimal).
Major re-signings: Mitsuo Yamada, Jeremy Flanagan, Thomas Darjani, James Stojanovski, Bailey Babarovski, Rene Vescio, Evan Ball, Danny Lazarevski.
Out: Kyah Jovanovski, Josh Correia, Jayden Makowski, Aaron Hales and John Martinoski.
Summary:
After an underwhelming campaign last year, Wollongong United are not mucking around as they look to return to the top of the table in 2024.
The Macedonia Park club weren't able to back up their 2022 league championship win, but they have a new coach in 2019 IPL grand final winner Rob Jonovski and a crop of exciting recruits that have arrived ahead of this season.
The Nikolovski signing is the headline act, but don't underestimate the additions of experienced Coniston duo Matthews and Zufic.
United's core talent from the past few years - including Yamada and Lazarevski - will remain at the club in 2024, however, they will sorely miss young guns Jovanovski, Correia and Hales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.