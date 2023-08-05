Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park win 2023 Illawarra Premier League premiership

Updated August 5 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:44pm
The White Eagles are the Premier League's newly-minted premiers, after grabbing an unassailable lead at the top of the table by trouncing Helensburgh 6-2 on Saturday.

