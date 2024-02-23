Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why Blake Horton is gearing up for his second chapter with Coniston FC

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 23 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Returning Coniston goalkeeper Blake Horton is delighted to be back at JJ Kelly Park for the 2024 Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean
Returning Coniston goalkeeper Blake Horton is delighted to be back at JJ Kelly Park for the 2024 Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean

Experienced Premier League goalkeeper Blake Horton says it's a "dream come true" to play under Coniston head coach Franc Pierro in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.