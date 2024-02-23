Why Blake Horton is gearing up for his second chapter with Coniston FC

Experienced Premier League goalkeeper Blake Horton says it's a "dream come true" to play under Coniston head coach Franc Pierro in 2024.
'Cono' announced last week that the 29-year-old had returned to JJ Kelly Park this year after spending the past three seasons with fellow IPL clubs Albion Park and Bellambi.
It's a huge coup for last year's grand final winners, with Horton claiming the prestigious Golden Glove award in his last season with Coniston in 2020.
The move also sees the gloveman reunite with his former Cono teammate Pierro, who is now the club's head coach. Pierro took the reins as their top mentor midway through the 2023 campaign, guiding the side to a grand final victory.
The success didn't surprise Horton, who saw Pierro's leadership qualities when they played together at Coniston in 2019.
"Playing under Franc is like a dream come true. I already had that personal relationship, having played with him, but to see him as a coach just makes it even more special," Horton told the Mercury.
"I always knew that Franc had the potential to become a coach - he always showed leadership on the field as a player. He had those qualities to get to the coaching level, and then to see him come in and take Coniston into a grand final and then win it shows that he knows what he's doing. He has a good grasp of the game and it's perfect to see it all come together now as a coach.
"I'm really happy being back at Coniston. It's a great feeling still having John (Karayannis) as president, and the old boys still supporting the club.
"It's like coming home, really."
Horton's return is part of a huge off-season recruitment drive for Coniston, who have managed to bolster their squad despite losing a core group of premiership winners.
Former captain Lukas Stergiou headlines the list of players to depart, while grand final hero Matt Floro, Jason Zufic and Sammy Matthews have also joined other Premier League clubs.
However, Cono's additions for the 2024 campaign include former Wollongong Wolves captain James Stojcevski, Sydney United defender Terry Bradshaw, Port Kembla duo James and Harry Anagnostopoulos , J-League experienced player Temma Nomura and Adrian Cabral, who has returned to Australian shores after a stint in Portugal and Spain.
The club's re-signings include Toby Norval, Tyson Black, Jake Morlando, Dane Mathews and Daniel Loe.
"After they won the league, it's a great place to come back to - they're now seen as a powerhouse of the competition," Horton said.
"Coming back into that kind of set-up is a fantastic feeling and we'll push again to hopefully emulate last year's results.
"I'm really happy that I've come back."
The 2024 Premier League kicks off next weekend, with Coniston hosting Bulli at JJ Kelly Park on Saturday, March 2 in their opening fixture.
