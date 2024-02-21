Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New Helensburgh Thistles coach Paul Michlmayr reveals his 2024 plans

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 21 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh head coach Paul Michlmayr is excited about the upcoming Illawarra Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean
Helensburgh head coach Paul Michlmayr is excited about the upcoming Illawarra Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean

Paul Michlmayr is enjoying a new lease on life at 50 as he gears up for his third opportunity as an Illawarra Premier League head coach in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.