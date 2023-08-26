Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Premier League coach Andy Paine departs Helensburgh Thistle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Paine has departed the Thistle to take up a new coaching opportunity in the NPL NSW competition. Picture by Anna Warr
Andy Paine has departed the Thistle to take up a new coaching opportunity in the NPL NSW competition. Picture by Anna Warr

Having safely navigated Helensburgh through their first campaign back in the Premier League, head coach Andy Paine is now ready for his next chapter in football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.