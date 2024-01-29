How youth are ready to drive Helensburgh forward in the 2024 Premier League

Jayden Calver is set to play a key role in Helensburgh head coach Paul Michlmyr's defensive structure for their next Illawarra Premier League campaign.
Calver - younger brother of former Sydney FC, Western United and Glory centre-back Aaron - has impressed Burgh's coaching staff in pre-season training. As a result, the 21-year-old is on track to become a regular in their top-grade squad in 2024.
Calver previously played for fellow Premier League outfit Bulli and NPL NSW club Wollongong Wolves, and he is among a crop of the club's youth who are eager to grab their opportunity as Helensburgh prepare for their second year back in the IPL.
The side finished last season in eighth position and are eager to build on that effort in the upcoming campaign.
"We've got a few guys who have had a bit of a chance in the trials so far," Michlmayr said.
"Jayden Calver has been given some time in the defensive set-up. He's a little bit similar to Aaron, though he's more of a left-sided player. He's tall, he's strong and can play with both feet, so he's putting up his hand for sure."
While he's not part of Burgh's younger brigade, another player who fans can expect to see spend more time in first grade is Luke van Zyl.
van Zyl was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2022 and, despite undergoing chemotherapy treatment, he continued to play for his beloved Thistle.
The crafy forward then received the news he had long been craving early last year - he was cancer-free.
van Zyl continued to slowly build up his tank - mainly in second grade - throughout the 2023 season, and has continued to impress at pre-season training.
"Luke is back training well, and recovering from last year," Michlmayr said.
"He's really training really hard and putting up his hand for an opportunity to get back into the first-grade side."
Michlmayr has settled into the mentoring role after former head coach Andy Paine departed Burgh last September to take up an opportunity with the South Coast Flame.
The new Thistle gaffer worked quickly to shore up his squad, with the likes of skipper Vaughan Patterson, midfielder Dylan Caton and goalkeeper Luke Morgan inking contract extensions in October and November. The club has also attracted the services of former Macarthur Rams player, Harry James.
Additionally, Helensburgh has been able to stem the departures, though forward Kade Kinsella was snapped up by Wollongong Olympic while gloveman Jordan Paull has decided to step away from football this year.
"We've got fingers crossed that we'll have a high-quality signing imminent, but we're hoping to finalise that before the (IPL transfer) window closes," Michlmayr said.
"Jordan did re-sign, but he's decided that he's not going to go around again. He was in and out of first grade last year, but he's decided that his heart is not in it.
"We're still searching for another goalkeeper, but Luke Morgan will get his chance as the first-grade goalkeeper to start the season."
