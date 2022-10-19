Luke van Zyl has shown plenty of grit in football, but it pales in significance compared to the battle he's faced off the field in 2022.
The Helensburgh co-captain was feeling more tired than usual at the start of this year, though he shrugged it off, believing it came down to just being rundown. However, that belief was flipped on its head after van Zyl suffered a freak injury during a trial game for the Thistle.
"I tore a tendon off the bone in my hip, so I went and got an MRI for that, and a specialist called me up and said 'mate, I think I need to refer you onto another doctor'," van Zyl said.
"I looked up that doctor [online] and it was a tumour specialist, and I was thinking 'this is a bit funny'. And then the results came out and I had Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"It was a blessing in disguise that I got injured, here I was thinking that it was the end of the world being six months out, and here they told me it was a bit worse than that."
Since receiving that diagnosis, van Zyl has undergone chemotherapy treatment, which he says is going well.
The illness hasn't stopped the 27-year-old from playing his beloved football, with the crafty forward enjoying 20-30 minute stints off the bench for the Thistle in 2022.
van Zyl's story has obviously proven inspirational for his teammates, who went through their District League campaign unbeaten, and will look to complete the premiership double when they face Unanderra in Sunday's grand final at WIN Stadium.
van Zyl - who shares the captaincy duties with Vaughan Patterson - will again suit up from the bench.
"I count myself lucky to still be part of this team, this club has helped me throughout the whole year. Without football and without this team, I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.
"The boys have been unbelievable, everyone in the team and the club has helped me tremendously. It's made things a lot easier for me, and just to be playing football - which is what I love doing - is making me happy.
"I'm still here and I'm still going to get out there on Sunday, so it shows you can do anything if you put your mind to it."
Minor premiers Helensburgh will enter the game full of confidence, but they expect a tough challenge from a Hearts outfit that took them to extra time in their major semi-final a fortnight ago.
In a see-sawing battle, makeshift fullback Charlie Jones proved the unlikely hero for the Thistle, producing the winner in the third minute of extra time.
It sets up an enthralling final battle between the two teams on Sunday.
"It's been a tough year, so to win a grand final with my home club would be something that I'd hold close to my heart. I love this club," van Zyl said.
"I came back here at the start of the year because I wanted to do something special with this team. I'm good friends with all of the boys in the team, and we're really looking forward to it.
"I've had two attempts - for two grand final losses with Helensburgh - so I'm hoping for third time lucky."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
