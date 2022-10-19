Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Helensburgh Thistle skipper Luke van Zyl truly captain courageous

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:10am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh co-captain Luke van Zyl, who's been diagnosed with cancer, will play in Sunday's District League decider. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Luke van Zyl has shown plenty of grit in football, but it pales in significance compared to the battle he's faced off the field in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.