Unanderra captain Christian Plakias promises his team will be fearless - despite being the underdog - in Sunday's District League decider against Helensburgh.
The Thistle are heavy favourites going into the clash at WIN Stadium after going unbeaten during the season on their way to winning the minor premiership.
For the Hearts, it will be their second grand final in the past three seasons, and Unanderra are keen to atone from their 3-0 defeat to Oak Flats in 2020. The side could be forgiven being reserved heading into this year's decider, however, Plakias said they were ready for the occasion.
"We'll go out there to attack and try to win. Helensburgh are the favourites but we've got heaps of confidence, we're not ruling ourselves out," the skipper said.
"I think for the club it would be special [to win the game]. I don't think Unanderra has won the trophy for quite some time, and it would be even more special coming off a grand final loss."
