Wollongong Olympic and United both expect plenty of fireworks when the rivals go head-to-head on the Premier League's biggest stage on Sunday.
IPL fans were treated to an enthralling and - at times - heated clash when they met in the major semi-final nearly two weeks ago. It took 120 minutes to decide the winner, with Olympic booking a direct ticket to the big dance, while United had to take the harder route, beating Cringila in last week's preliminary final.
The result sets up a mouth-watering battle when the sides battle again at WIN Stadium, with a premiership on offer for the winner.
Olympic midfielder Chris Price said he couldn't be surprised if things got heated between the teams on Sunday.
"It's a bit of an unknown. Anything can happen in a grand final, season form goes out the window," Price said.
"It's a one off game, so we'll be putting our best foot forward. We'll be ready for the challenge, whatever comes, and just worry about ourselves.
"But they're a strong team, there's no denying that, as are we. Like any game, you go in respecting your opponents. But it's definitely going to be a challenge, both teams will do everything they possibly can to win."
United captain Danny Lazarevski said there was mutual respect between the two Premier League sides.
"There's a lot of quality lads in that team and a few of the boys know each other," Lazarevski said.
"But there's obviously a rivalry between us too, so both teams want to get the win and get the bragging rights."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.