Andy Paine takes over reins as new South Coast Flame head coach

He's guided two Illawarra clubs to promotion, and Andy Paine has his eyes set on a similar achievement at South Coast Flame after being unveiled as their new head coach.
The NPL NSW club announced on Wednesday night that Paine would take the reins from caretaker coach Jason Spencer for their 2024 NSW League Two Men's campaign.
The signing comes just days after Paine departed Helensburgh, having safely navigated their first season back up in the Illawarra Premier League. After claiming last year's District League championship, the Thistle finished mid-table in the 2023 IPL competition.
Paine also led Bellambi back into the IPL in 2020 after they were named District League champions the following year, before he moved on to a head coach role at Burgh.
He spent the past three seasons with the Thistle before preparing for his latest chapter at the Flame.
"The opportunity to join a club that represents the entire Illawarra region is one that is really exciting," Paine said in a statement.
"The Illawarra is an area so rich in footballing talent, and providing a pathway for talented local players to test themselves in the State Leagues is something that I feel privileged to be part of.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge of working with this group of players and trying to achieve something special in 2024."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.