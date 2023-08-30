Illawarra Mercury
Andy Paine takes over reins as new South Coast Flame head coach

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 31 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:52am
Former Helensburgh mentor Andy Paine has been unveiled as South Coast Flame's new head coach for 2024. Picture by Anna Warr
Former Helensburgh mentor Andy Paine has been unveiled as South Coast Flame's new head coach for 2024. Picture by Anna Warr

He's guided two Illawarra clubs to promotion, and Andy Paine has his eyes set on a similar achievement at South Coast Flame after being unveiled as their new head coach.

