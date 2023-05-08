Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Jason Spencer relishing his next South Coast Flame chapter

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Spencer is relishing the role as the Flame's first-grade coach. Picture - @gragrapix
Jason Spencer is relishing the role as the Flame's first-grade coach. Picture - @gragrapix

He's become a Flame stalwart, and the fire is still burning for Jason Spencer as he relishes his latest challenge at the South Coast club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.