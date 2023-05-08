He's become a Flame stalwart, and the fire is still burning for Jason Spencer as he relishes his latest challenge at the South Coast club.
Spencer recently took over the reins as the men's first-grade mentor following the departure of interim coach Stan Pappas, who stepped into the role after the club parted ways with Darren Jones in March.
"It's going well. I've obviously been involved with the club for quite a few years, and I know the process and the systems that we're trying to implement, along with the youth side of things," Spencer told the Mercury.
"I've had a fair bit of experience in senior football so, with the manager and assist leaving, I've tried to come in and pick up where they left off, while also adding my own little flavour to it.
"I can see there's a lot of belief in the playing group. There's quite a bit of experience and youth, and a lot of that youth have come through the pathway in the Flame. So it excited me to see those young guys that have come through and are now getting opportunities in first grade.
"Mixed in with some senior guys that have come to the club, I think the club's in the best position it's been in since they started the Flame."
Despite the coaching changes, the Flame have continued to pick up positive results, including a 2-2 draw with Gladesville-Ryde on Saturday night. In a dramatic affair, the Flame were reduced to 10 men, with the match cut short due to a power failure at the ground.
However, Spencer's side is now gearing up for their biggest challenge yet in 2023, as they prepare to take on NPL NSW1 club Sydney Olympic in an Australia Cup affair on Tuesday night at Belmore.
"It's going to be a big test for us, though the big picture for us is obviously the league," he said.
"We've taken the Australia Cup quite seriously, but it's also been a really good opportunity for the squad players to get some game time in the previous games. And we'll do the same on Tuesday night.
"I have full confidence in those squad players and we'll definitely give it a a good crack, and get at them."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
