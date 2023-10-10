Jorge De Matos says he never considered going anywhere else after the young mentor signed a new contract to remain at Cringila.
The Lions on Monday night revealed that De Matos would remain at their den in 2024 after re-signing to stay on board as their Illawarra Premier League head coach.
The announcement comes almost a month after Cringila's heart-breaking 1-0 loss to rivals Coniston on grand final day at WIN Stadium. It was the only blemish on a near-perfect maiden IPL campaign for De Matos, who guided his side to second spot on the table.
Next year marks De Matos's third campaign with the Lions - he was assistant to Icko Atanasoski in 2022 before they reversed roles in 2023 - and he remains as keen as ever to lead his side to success.
"It was a no-brainer for me to stay. I think everyone can see that we're building something special at Crini and the goal was always to continue on and be there for the long term," De Matos told the Mercury.
"We're looking to be bigger and better next year, and hopefully go one better (than grand final loss). We'll definitely be using that sense of unfinished business as motivation for the upcoming season."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.