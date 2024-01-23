How South Coast United plan to surprise in this year's Premier League

They're struggled to rise up the ladder in recent years, but South Coast United head coach Greg Valic says his players have "bought in" to their plans for the 2024 Premier League.
The bulk of SCU's squad from last year have re-signed for their next campaign, led by the likes of promising talents Alex Galbraith, sharpshooter Advin Trebincevic and Luca Loncar.
United have also added some key pieces to their squad, headlined by former Blacktown Spartans forward Mark Moric - who was previously in the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners' A-League systems. They have also snared Mounties Wanderers right-back Carlo Imola and South Coast Flame midfielder Chang Gyun Yoo.
Additionally, SCU has managed to minimise the number of players departing, though they will sorely miss Antoni Anic (long-term injury).
Valic - who inked a fresh contract extension with SCU in December - believes the team is primed to improve in 2024, following a 10th place finish last season and coming ninth in 2022.
"We've signed a couple of really promising players and guys in trial games that have shown a bit of quality so far, so it's all looking exciting for us," he said.
"The majority of all players from last year have come back too, so from that point of view we're really pleased. I think it shows that the players recognise that where we finished last year was not indicative of our talent, and what our potential was capable of doing.
"So they've all come on board and said 'we want to rectify that' and make sure we finish where we think we should, which fingers crossed is higher up the ladder.
"These (new) guys on top of that will make our squad a little bit stronger now."
