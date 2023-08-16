Former grand final winner Rob Jonovski given Wollongong United job

After parting ways with Coniston earlier this season, former Illawarra Premier League grand final winning coach Rob Jonovski has been given the Wollongong United job for 2024.
United announced that current coach Billy Tsovolos had decided to step down from the role at the end of the season only days ago.
Jonovski returns to the IPL coaching front after parting ways with Coniston in May this year. The coach knows the league well, winning the grand final with Corrimal in 2019.
The announcement was made via United's social media.
"Wollongong United Football Club is excited to announce the appointment of Robert Jonovski as 1st grade coach for season 2024," the statement read.
"Rog, as he is better known, is no stranger to the Premier League, having won the Premier League grand final in 2019.
"Rog is a passionate, motivated and successful coach who always strives for excellence from his players. He is excited at the challenge ahead and looking forward to the 2024 season.
"We welcome Rog to the club and wish him all the success in 2024 and beyond."
On the field, United need to beat premiers Albion Park and hope results go their way this weekend to make finals for 2023.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
