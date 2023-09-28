Illawarra Mercury
Football South Coast launch investigation after flares set off at Coniston, Cringila Premier League grand final

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 12:46pm
A security guard picks up one of the flares set off during the 2023 Illawarra Premier League grand final at WIN Stadium on September 17. Picture by Adam McLean
A security guard picks up one of the flares set off during the 2023 Illawarra Premier League grand final at WIN Stadium on September 17. Picture by Adam McLean

Football South Coast is calling for any witnesses to come forward after a number of flares were set off at this year's Illawarra Premier League grand final.

