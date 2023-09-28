Football South Coast is calling for any witnesses to come forward after a number of flares were set off at this year's Illawarra Premier League grand final.
WIN Stadium was a sea of orange at times on Sunday, September 17 as the incidents took place during Coniston's 1-0 win over rivals Cringila, with at least one flare being thrown onto the field during the second half. Matthew Floro's goal shortly after halftime proved the difference as the JJ Kelly Park club broke through for their first top-grade IPL grand final win in 22 years.
Nearly a fortnight later, FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said that they were looking into the incidents.
"We've sent out a request for information to try to find out if we can get more details," Balliana told the Mercury on Thursday.
"It's part of the disciplinary process and part of that is asking for comment from those involved. We're in the information gathering process at the moment."
