Kaydin Harrison ACL injury confirmed, Coniston goalkeeper out for 2024

During Coniston's sensational grand final upset against Cringila in the Illawarra Premier League, goalkeeper Kaydin Harrison was down for a lengthy period in the second half.
Not much was thought of it, just a coming together of a striker and goalkeeper, something seen in every football game. Franc Pierro's team won the game 1-0, but now it has been confirmed it has come at a cost.
The extent of the injury has now been revealed. Harrison in fact suffered an ACL injury despite playing the full match. This will mean the goalkeeper will miss the entire 2024 season.
The announcement was made via Coniston's social media on Thursday, September 28.
"Doctors have confirmed that Kaydin suffered an ACL knee injury that will force him out of the game for the entire 2024 season," the statement read.
"In what was one of the bravest performances from a Coniston player, Harrison continued with the injury in the second half, when Daniel Loe took over the goal kicking duties."
Meanwhile Coniston coach Franc Pierro said: "I cannot get over the performance of Kaydin Harrison, who made many crucial saves during the game, even while he was physically inhibited and restricted."
