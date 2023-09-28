Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kaydin Harrison ACL injury confirmed, Coniston goalkeeper out for 2024

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During Coniston's sensational grand final upset against Cringila in the Illawarra Premier League, goalkeeper Kaydin Harrison was down for a lengthy period in the second half.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.