Warilla Wanderers have been handed a massive headache after their already appointed coach for 2024 Dave Graovac stepped down from the role less than a month after the club confirming he would lead the team next season.
The Wanderers announced in early September that Graovac would take the reigns after originally being signed as assistant at the beginning of last season. He progressed to head coach midway through 2023 and was given the role full time just recently.
The announcement was made via Warilla's social media.
"Warilla Wanderers Football Club are disappointed to announce, that recently appointed 2024 Head/First Grade Coach Dave Graovac has had to step down from his appointment, due to unforeseen circumstances," the statement read.
"Dave had been busy recruiting and retaining players for the 2024 season, however other priorities have since arisen, necessitating the need for Dave to step down. Despite positive talks with Dave and attempting to identify areas where added support could be provided, Dave made the inevitable decision to step down from his position, not wanting to hold the club back in any way, shape or form.
"Whilst both Warilla and Dave are disappointed with this outcome, it was best for both parties that Dave make this decision now, to allow the club to move forward in planning for 2024.
"Dave as always has been an ultimate professional in his association with the club, and WWFC thank him for his service in 2023 and wish him the best with his future coaching endeavours."
Expressions of interest for the role are now being considered by the club in all three grades.
The side improved massively last season from the year prior. In the District League they finished equal seventh, just three points outside the finals places.
