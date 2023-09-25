Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warilla Wanderers on the hunt for new coach as Dave Graovac steps down

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 26 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will step up to be Warilla's coach for 2024? Picture - Warilla Wanderers F.C. Facebook
Who will step up to be Warilla's coach for 2024? Picture - Warilla Wanderers F.C. Facebook

Warilla Wanderers have been handed a massive headache after their already appointed coach for 2024 Dave Graovac stepped down from the role less than a month after the club confirming he would lead the team next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.