Cringila punished for fan involvement in grand-final flares

Cringila will start their 2024 Premier League campaign three points behind their rivals after Football South Coast handed down their punishment for a number of flares being set off at last year's grand final.
FSC launched an extensive investigation and called for witnesses to come forward after WIN Stadium turned into a sea of orange at times during the 2023 IPL first-grade decider on Sunday, September 17 between the Lions and Coniston.
In a see-sawing contest, 'Cono' prevailed 1-0, with Matt Floro scoring the match-winner. At least one flare was thrown onto the field during the second half.
FSC's investigation has now been resolved, which found that Cringila's fans were involved in the incident.
As a result, three competition points have been deducted from the Lions' tally ahead of their 2024 campaign, which begins on Friday night against Port Kembla at Crehan Park.
"After substantial investigation, Football South Coast applied the dispute and disciplinary eegulations following a number of flares being lit and thrown at the first grade grand final held at WIN Stadium," a FSC spokesperson said.
"In accordance with the regulations, a process was followed which involved an independent tribunal which resolved a three-competition point deduction be applied to Cringila Lions consistent with Football South Coast regulations.
"The use of flares has the potential to cause serious injury and/or damage and sanctions applied across all football bodies, including Football South Coast, Football NSW and Football Australia are reflective of this."
The Mercury understands that Cringila initially appealed the ruling, but have since accepted Football South Coast's decision.
Club president Steven Jovanovski said that they were "obviously disappointed with what happened".
"It was a massive day for the club to have not one, but two teams in the grand final. It was a great occasion for the club," Jovanovski told the Mercury.
"We've spoken with, and worked with Football South Coast regarding the incident and we've gone through the process, and the outcome was the outcome.
"We're not overly thrilled about it, but we've got to accept and acknowledge what the rules are and move on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.