Cringila punished for fan involvement in grand-final flares

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 27 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 4:53pm
The Cringila Lions have copped a punishment due to fan involvement in last year's flares incident during the Premier League first-grade grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Adam McLean
Cringila will start their 2024 Premier League campaign three points behind their rivals after Football South Coast handed down their punishment for a number of flares being set off at last year's grand final.

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

