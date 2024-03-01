Corrimal bulk up Premier League squad after snaring Brazilian striker

Corrimal has received a major boost on the eve of this year's Illawarra Premier League, with the club signing Brazilian striker Bruno Gervasoni.
The Rangers announced via social media on Friday afternoon that Gervasoni had arrived at Memorial Park, with the unveiling coming less than 48 hours out from their season opener against Albion Park.
It is a huge boost for Corrimal, with the 28-year-old being a proven goal-scorer.
Geravasoni will bring invaluable experience to a young squad, with the talented forward having played for several clubs in Europe - including in the Belgian Pro League.
Other career highlights include scoring 29 goals for Austrian side Sparkasse FC BW Feldkirch in 2022/23.
"Following his visa approval last week, Bruno has touched down for the first time in Australia this morning," the Rangers wrote in a statement.
"We look forward to seeing the Brazilian in the red and white, so join us in welcoming Bruno to Memorial Park."
The 2024 IPL kicks off on Friday night with Cringila hosting Port Kembla at Crehan Park.
