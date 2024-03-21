Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra's last Godfreys store could shut by the end of the month

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 22 2024 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Godfreys store in Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean
The Godfreys store in Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean

The Godfreys 'superstore' in Fairy Meadow could shut by the end of the month after the ailing vacuum cleaner company failed to attract a suitable buyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.