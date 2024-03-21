Illawarra's last Godfreys store could shut by the end of the month

The Godfreys 'superstore' in Fairy Meadow could shut by the end of the month after the ailing vacuum cleaner company failed to attract a suitable buyer.
Administrators at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) are now beginning a phased closure of all Godfreys outlets in Australia and New Zealand.
Franchisees were told that Godfreys could no longer support them from Wednesday, March 20.
The Fairy Meadow store is a franchised store.
Franchised stores can continue trading until March 31 to sell existing stock or return any stock sold to them during the administration period for credit on amounts owed to Godfreys.
But administrators expect some franchisees will aim to continue operating their businesses in the future under different brands.
The Fairy Meadow franchisee was unavailable to speak to the Mercury this week.
The phased closure of all stores will take place between now and May 31.
Administrator Craig Crosbie said 55 expressions of interest and six indicative offers were received during the sale process, but these were either withdrawn or not sufficient to secure the long-term future of the business.
Back in January, Mr Crosbie appeared optimistic about the future of the company, saying at that time that administrators expected "strong interest" from prospective buyers.
Stores will continue to trade for a time to clear existing stock.
"This is not the outcome Godfreys had hoped for following a rigorous process to find a purchaser for the business that could keep the store network trading," Mr Crosbie said.
Godfreys' Shellharbour store closed on February 2, three days after the group entered voluntary administration, putting its six employees out of a job.
More than fifty other stores closed within the initial two-week period, including those in Nowra and Mittagong.
At the time of voluntary administration in January, Godfreys owned 141 shops and employed over 600 people in Australia and New Zealand, with a further 28 franchised stores.
The company was founded more than 90 years ago when the founder, Godfrey Cohen, bought 30 vacuum cleaners and convinced his father to give him window space in his family's furniture shop.
