A guide on how to road closures and getting to A Day on the Green in Bowral

It is getting closer to A Day on the Green, which kicks off on March 23, at the Centennial Vineyards.
Attendees can enjoy performances from Tom Jones, Delta Goodrem and Germein.
General admission and reserved tickets are still for sale for $145 and $175 through Ticketmaster.
Check out the information below on the event's logistics.
Search this table to see which return bus service is best for you.
Berrima Buslines tickets can be bought through ticketbo.com, and passengers are advised to arrive 10 minutes prior to departures.
Coach services from Canberra, Sydney and Campbelltown are sold out.
Centennial Road will be closed from the Centennial Vineyards to the Old Hume Highway.
A reduced speed limit and stop-slow traffic management will also be in place on Mittagong Road as people arrive, and leave the event. Traffic controllers will direct motorists.
Onsite parking has sold out.
Off-site parking and a complimentary shuttle bus service will be put in place if onsite parking is impacted by heavy rain.
