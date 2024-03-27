Indulge in a lifestyle of unrivalled luxury

4 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars
Nestled amidst the lush foothills of Illawarra's highly appealing escarpment region of Thirroul stands this exquisite residence, a testament to unparalleled luxury and refinement.
This six-year-old home, gracing 2200 square meters (half an acre) of impeccably groomed grounds, presents an exceptional opportunity to immerse oneself in a life of opulence and serenity.
Step into a world of refined elegance as you explore the grandeur of this exceptional residence. Boasting four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a three-car garage, this home is a sanctuary of unparalleled comfort and style.
The addition of a media room and a chef's kitchen with a butler's pantry sets the stage for easy entertaining and relaxation, while the separate studio, mancave or workshop adds a touch of versatility to this already impressive offering.
As you enter from your own private access road through the electronic gates, you'll be captivated by the interplay of modern design and natural beauty.
Inside, the home exudes an air of sophistication with timber flooring, ducted reverse cycle zoned air conditioning and a myriad of indoor and outdoor living spaces that effortlessly combine comfort with luxury.
Embrace the serenity of the private leafy outdoors as you take in the pleasant ocean vista, a picturesque backdrop that assures unforgettable moments and total relaxation.
With its numerous indoor and outdoor living spaces, this property is a haven for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining, offering an exquisite setting for every occasion.
This extraordinary residence presents an exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in a lifestyle of absolute refinement and tranquillity.
From the seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living to the widespread bush and ocean views, every aspect of this home has been meticulously crafted to offer an enviable experience of luxury living.
Listing agent Rob Austin said this is an ideal home for the family or for dual occupation.
"The property is set high in the escarpment of Thirroul and is located down a private access road. It is surrounded by the finest quality homes in an exclusive Thirroul location," he said.
"There are impeccable finishes and finest quality fixtures and fittings, and there's not a cent to spend."
