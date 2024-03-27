Holiday traffic, double demerit points and Illawarra's Easter weather

Sunny weather is expected to boost Illawarra's holiday traffic this Easter long weekend, but be warned police will be out in force.
Showers will clear on Good Friday, with sunshine predicted on Saturday and Sunday, with Easter Monday to be mostly sunny.
Heavy holiday traffic is predicted on the region's main roads, including the Hume Motorway, M1 Princes Motorway, Princes Highway and around Sydney Airport.
Police will be conducting a five-day blitz with double demerit points in force for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Other high-risk driver behaviour including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving will also be targeted.
The police operation runs from 12.01am on Thursday, March 28 until 11.59pm on Monday, April 1.
Seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend in 2023 in NSW.
Police issued 14,564 traffic infringement notices issued for speeding, with 326 people charged for drink-driving offences, and 311 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage.
Illawarra Highway Patrol Inspector Michael McKechnie urged people to drive with respect across the long weekend.
"There will be additional police on all of Illawarra's roads looking out for speeding, dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving and distraction offences like mobile phones," he said.
"All highway patrol resources available will be on the roads so expect to be caught if you are doing the wrong thing.
"We all need to get to destinations and if we all drive safely we can get there safely."
