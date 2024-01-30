Woman allegedly six-times over limit caught repeatedly crashing car at Wilton

A woman accused of repeatedly crashing her car in a sports field while six times over the limit has been slammed for her dangerous driving.
Police have singled out a number of local motorists who put lives at risk during a four-day police blitz across the Australia Day long weekend.
The first day of the blitz and the risk of double demerit points, failed to deter a 43-year-old woman accused of smashing her car into bollards in a Wilton sport complex on the morning of January 25.
"Tyre tracks/skid marks showed she made attempts to continue to drive through them without moving forward," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
The woman's roadside breath returned a reading of 0.346, in a follow-up test it dropped slightly to 0.336.
"Her already suspended licence was further suspended until she appears at court in February," officers said.
A teen motorbike rider is accused of failing to stop for an RBT and speeding away from police through Albion Park and Jamberoo at 10am on January 27.
The 17-year-old male rider allegedly hit speeds of 150km/h in an 80km/h zone, while passing at least 12 vehicles.
The pursuit was terminated and the motorcycle located at a Jamberoo property a short time later.
The rider was charged for police pursuit - manner dangerous, drive while suspended and fail to stop.
His licence was suspended and the motorcycle impounded. He was also issued an infringement for unlawfully possess thing resemble number plate.
He is due to appear in Kiama Local Court on Monday, March 4.
A 23-year-old man's licence has been suspended and his car's registration plates confiscated after he was caught speeding on the Hume Highway on Australia Day.
Police clocked the p-plater driving a Toyota Kluger at 158km/h in a 110km/h zone at Yerrinbool, in the Southern Highlands at 7.20am.
"[The] man was issued an infringement for exceed speed more than 45km/h. His P2 licence was also suspended for six months, and the vehicle's registration plates were confiscated for three months," officers said.
A 53-year-old woman was caught four times over the limit while driving a car on the Princes Highway at South Nowra on January 25 at 9.10pm.
"She was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station where a secondary breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.224," police said.
The woman was issued a court attendance notice for high range PCA and is due to appear at Nowra Local Court on February 20.
Double demerit points were in force during the police blitz from January 25-28, for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
During the four days, police issued 3682 speed infringements, conducted 122,617 breath tests with 244 people charged with drink-driving, 543 positive roadside drug detections, and attended 302 major crashes, resulting in 110 people injured.
Four people died on NSW roads, compared to two for the same period in 2023.
"We have continued to see a number of concerning incidents of dangerous driving across the summer holidays," Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"We will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers."
