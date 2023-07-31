David Toohey's heart stopped when he was 50 metres away from a defibrillator.
The device saved his life and now he's on a crusade to ensure better access to defibrillators across the Illawarra.
The 69-year-old was driving his car in Jamberoo when he began feeling a sense of discomfort. He thought it might be indigestion.
"I went to pull into a car parking area, and that's the last I remember until I woke up in an ambulance," David Toohey said of the incident on July 22, 2023.
He then drove into various cars while in cardiac arrest, until his car eventually came to a stop.
"People came out to see and I was slumped over the wheel," he said.
"My heart was not beating and I wasn't breathing - so I was clinically dead."
Several passers-by pulled the Gerringong man onto the footpath to perform CPR.
Luckily for Mr Toohey a defibrillator was 50m away from where he ended up on Allowrie Street.
He has had a stent inserted in his heart and spent five days in hospital.
Now, feeling "110 per cent", Mr Toohey began to investigate the availability of defibrillators.
"I've got a new lease of life," Mr Toohey said.
"I took a drive around my local Gerringong area and I was surprised to find defibrillators were not easily accessible, particularly after-hours, so I then went and met with Gareth Ward, [my] local member."
Mr Toohey is lobbying for 24-hour access to defibrillators because some are restricted by office hours.
"That means that you have to be in cardiac arrest between nine to five to survive," Mr Toohey said.
"We need more of these machines in the town within view of people with decent signage."
Only one defibrillator is located in Jamberoo and three in Kiama. Wollongong has 27 devices, according to the NSW AED map.
Mr Toohey will meet up with the good Samaritans to thank them in person.
Growing up in a small town, he is not surprised by the community's reaction to help him.
"People will respond. It's a natural thing," he said.
"I understand the community spirit, particularly around bushfire fighting and all that sort of thing ... people will help others when they can."
Mr Toohey has always been part of community services. He is the chief technical engineer of the Kiama Community Radio station and a former volunteer for the SES and RFS.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
