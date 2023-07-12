Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Interactive

How the Illawarra's lifestyle may be influencing the region's leading cause of death

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the Illawarra's lifestyle may be influencing the region's leading cause of death
How the Illawarra's lifestyle may be influencing the region's leading cause of death

Dementia is the leading cause of death for Illawarra residents, according to new data which shows how Australians are most likely to die in different places across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.