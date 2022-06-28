Illawarra Mercury
Long-term health issues affect two in five Illawarra residents: Census

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:40am, first published 3:34am
"For the first time, we have data on long-term health conditions across the whole population," Australian Statistican David Gruen said.

Wollongong and Shellharbour residents are more likely than people across NSW and Australia to have a long term health condition, and more than one in 10 people in the region have a mental health condition.

